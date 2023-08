WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lakes Kickapoo and Arrowhead dropped to a combined 59.2 percent last week, down another eight-tenth of a percent after the usual hot, dry heat Texoma is known for.

According to the City of Wichita Falls, Stage I Drought Restrictions remain effective, and residents are encouraged to conserve water.

