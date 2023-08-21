Email City Guide
More Hot Weather with a Tropical Storm to the South

More of the same this week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A tropical storm will develop in the western Gulf of Mexico later tonight and Tuesday, bringing some much-needed rainfall to deep south Texas. Unfortunately, this system will pass well south of us. Instead of cooling clouds and rain, we’ll be dealing with blistering sunshine and hot temperatures each day this week.

