More Hot Weather with a Tropical Storm to the South
More of the same this week.
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A tropical storm will develop in the western Gulf of Mexico later tonight and Tuesday, bringing some much-needed rainfall to deep south Texas. Unfortunately, this system will pass well south of us. Instead of cooling clouds and rain, we’ll be dealing with blistering sunshine and hot temperatures each day this week.
