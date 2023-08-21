Email City Guide
Riverbend Nature Center Nature Preschool

Nature Preschool for children
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Riverbend Nature Center is having Nature Preschool starting on September 5th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The outdoor adventure awaits this year’s campers with each day being filled with exploring a different fun and exciting theme.

STEAM Camp combines components of science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a way that’s meaningful, hands-on, and engaging.

Campers will get to create their own handmade journals and grab their art bag and supplies and head out on the trail to paint, sculpt, construct, and draw the mysteries of the natural world.

They will use these items as they explore several unique ecosystems such as the bottomland forest and Children’s Garden Pond.

Innovationand creativity will be at the heart of every activity.

