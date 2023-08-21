Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WCSO taking applications for annual Citizen Academy

The 2022 WC Citizen's Academy stands in front of a Wichita County special operations unit
The 2022 WC Citizen's Academy stands in front of a Wichita County special operations unit(Wichita County Sherriff's Office)
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sherriff’s Office is accepting applications for the annual CItizen Academy that begins Sept. 7. The classes meet every Thursday night for 14 weeks.

According to the WCSO website, the academy is a 42-hour citizen training course designed to increase public awareness and understanding of the Sherriff’s office.

The academy is free to attend and will feature classroom and hands-on learning about law enforcement, the Arson Division, K-9 Unit, and more.

Those interested can get an application from the Sherriff’s Office, located at 2815 Central Fwy East. For more information, call Deputy Melvin Joyner at 940-766-8170.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Riverbend Nature Center Nature Preschool starting September 5th.
Riverbend Nature Center Nature Preschool
There were three category for vendors to win in: the hottest salsa, judges choice, and...
Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association holds third annual salsa showdown
Wichita Theatre presenting the SpongeBob musical
Wichita Theatre presenting the SpongeBob musical
"It’s always amazing to see Sober Living get help from the people that we are, the people that...
Sober Living holds ‘more than a church garage sale’ fundraiser