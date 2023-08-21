WCSO taking applications for annual Citizen Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sherriff’s Office is accepting applications for the annual CItizen Academy that begins Sept. 7. The classes meet every Thursday night for 14 weeks.

According to the WCSO website, the academy is a 42-hour citizen training course designed to increase public awareness and understanding of the Sherriff’s office.

The academy is free to attend and will feature classroom and hands-on learning about law enforcement, the Arson Division, K-9 Unit, and more.

Those interested can get an application from the Sherriff’s Office, located at 2815 Central Fwy East. For more information, call Deputy Melvin Joyner at 940-766-8170.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.