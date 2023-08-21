Email City Guide
WFPD investigating unresponsive infant

By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to an early morning Aug. 20 call for an unresponsive infant at the 900 block of Jacqueline Rd.

According to police, the four-month-old infant was transported to United Regional shortly after the officers’ arrival, then later taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

The Crimes Against Children Detectives also responded to the call. They interviewed the infants’ parents and executed a search warrant for the residence.

WFPD reports the infant is in critical but stable condition. The cause of the incident is unknown, and the police are actively investigating the case.

News Channel 6 will continue investigating this story.

