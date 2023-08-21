Email City Guide
Wichita County makes disaster declaration due to wild fires

"With the dryness of the soil, all the fuel, the reasons we did the burn ban last week, it just made sense to go ahead and get a disaster declaration in place."
By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Due to the drought, heat, and recent string of wildfires, Wichita County has issued a disaster declaration.

Issuing the disaster declaration makes it easier for the county to apply for state and federal aid.

On Aug. 14, commissioners issued a burn ban to help prevent future fires in the county.

Judge Jim Johnson told me after the grassfires from Aug. 11-13, officials from the state recommended making the disaster declaration.

“It makes it easier for the state to get resources to us to help fight fires as they happen, and so you put the conditions in place with the dryness of the soil, all the fuel, the reasons we did the burn ban last week, it just made sense to go ahead and get a disaster declaration in place,” Judge Johnson said.

Following several weeks of wildfires across Wichita County, the disaster declaration is another reminder of the hot and dry state the county is in.

