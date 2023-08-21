Email City Guide
Wichita County’s election office working on new website

"It’s going to have lots of stuff out there, way more than we’ve ever had.”
By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County’s new elections administrator, Robin Fincannon, gave a presentation to commissioners about everything she’s been up to in her new position.

Including a new website that could give voters access to helpful information.

A key feature of the website is having records from past elections, and Commissioner Mickey Fincannon said this would cut down on the need for open records requests.

“How to vote, how to register to vote, where to go to vote. It’s going to have information on where to go to be a volunteer deputy registrar. It’s going to have past election information. It’s going to have lots of stuff out there, way more than we’ve ever had,” Robin Fincannon said.

Fincannon said the city of Wichita Falls has not sent abstracts of death reports since late 2019, which means there are deceased people in county records that are listed as registered voters.

She told commissioners every month going back to Sept. of 2022 has required canceling voter registrations for people that have died.

“They were previously sending them to us, they had a turnover, the new staff didn’t know any different, but we have not been receiving those, so I have implemented a process to where they can email us abstracts of death, this affects voter registration, we’re getting those people canceled a lot faster,” Fincannon said.

Fincannon said there is also a need for volunteers during elections, and each location needs about five or six people to make sure everything is covered.

“You don’t want to have somebody not at the scanner because if people walk out with their ballot, they didn’t vote,” Fincannon said. “You got to kind of man every little station, and then you know, people need help, so you got to have curbside voting, it’s going to take somebody outside. So you have to have lots of people because you can’t just say ‘I’m not going to man this post because I got to do X’ you need to have people to do all the parts.”

Currently, the elections administrator’s office is a one-woman show, but Robin Fincannon is hopeful to have some help soon.

If you’d like to get involved and help out in the elections administrator’s office, you can give them a call at (940) 766 8174.

