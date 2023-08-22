Affidavits shed light on deadly crash investigation

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has obtained copies of the arrest affidavits for Tyler Mark Steel.

We first reported on Monday night the 30-year-old was booked into jail for two counts of child endangerment and one count of felony murder in connection with a wreck on July 9 that claimed the life of 6-year-old Keller Spade Garrett.

According to the affidavits, Steel told officers he drove four children around Archer City at around 9 p.m. after a birthday party for his nephew. He took one child home, then drove the three other children south on South Rose St. in Archer City at too high a speed to stop at a stop sign, according to the affidavit.

Steel’s vehicle traveled across East South Street, where it vaulted into a field. After landing in the field, the truck rotated counterclockwise, then went airborne again, rolling on the passenger’s side before it finally stopped on its wheels, facing east.

While the truck was rolling, Garrett was ejected. When inspecting the accident scene, officials learned Garrett had not been safely secured in the truck with a seatbelt or child safety seat. Garrett tragically died from his injuries two days later.

According to evidence gathered by police, Steel’s maximum speed surrounding the crash event was 90 miles per hour. That is three times the speed limit for gravel city streets.

Steel told officers he had been sober for two years after struggling with alcohol but admitted to having two drinks at the party. A voluntary blood sample was given by Steel after the crash. According to the affidavit, the results returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.197%. That is more than twice the legal limit for the State of Texas.

Steel was booked into the Archer County Jail on Monday but has since bonded out.

This story was updated to reflect more accurate verbiage surrounding Steel’s speed.

