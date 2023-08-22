Email City Guide
A&M Forest Service: Cearley Road fire 80 percent contained

(KAUZ)
By Mekala Conway and Ernest Strawther III
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the Cearley Rd fire in Young County is 80 percent contained, and crews hope to have the fire totally contained by this evening, Aug. 22.

Crews built a dozer line around the perimeter of the fire last night and worked late into the night to clean up the exterior. They will be back out today working hotspots.

The Texas A&M Forest Service believes 855 acres have been burned so far.

No cause for the fire yet, and they are expecting another hot, dry day with high winds. If everything goes smoothly, they expect to have the fire 100% contained by this evening. If not, they look to be on it for another day.

Stick with News Channel 6 on coverage of this fire.

