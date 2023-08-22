Annual Spaghetti dinner coming up for HHH

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual spaghetti dinner is coming up this Friday. The dinner, held the night before HHH is a great way for riders and community members to come together to eat, talk, and get to know each other.

One official with HHH said riders need carbs before they enter an event similar too HHH. He went on to add that people attend the event for more than one reason. “It’s good food, it’s reasonably priced, it’s pretty quick to get in and out most of the time and it’s good comradery, folks have a good time. It’s a party,” said Chip Filer, executive director for HHH. “Now the spaghetti dinner was put on by the chef and his team over at MPEC. Originally the spaghetti dinner was put on by the Wichita Falls restaurant association which was a non-profit organization, and they did that up until four, five years ago, and then the chef at MPEC took it over, and Jeremy Loman now, and they do just a fabulous job,” added Filer.

The event brings thousands of people together. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door at the MPEC.

