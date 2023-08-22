Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Annual Spaghetti dinner coming up for HHH

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual spaghetti dinner is coming up this Friday. The dinner, held the night before HHH is a great way for riders and community members to come together to eat, talk, and get to know each other.

One official with HHH said riders need carbs before they enter an event similar too HHH. He went on to add that people attend the event for more than one reason. “It’s good food, it’s reasonably priced, it’s pretty quick to get in and out most of the time and it’s good comradery, folks have a good time. It’s a party,” said Chip Filer, executive director for HHH. “Now the spaghetti dinner was put on by the chef and his team over at MPEC. Originally the spaghetti dinner was put on by the Wichita Falls restaurant association which was a non-profit organization, and they did that up until four, five years ago, and then the chef at MPEC took it over, and Jeremy Loman now, and they do just a fabulous job,” added Filer.

The event brings thousands of people together. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door at the MPEC.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Hospice of Wichita Falls offering grief support program
Hospice of Wichita Falls offering grief support program
HHH cyclist build relationships with host homes hosts
HHH cyclist build relationships with host homes hosts
Final preparations for Hotter’N Hell Hundred
City of Wichita Falls making last preparations before Hotter N Hell
City of Wichita Falls making last preparations before Hotter N Hell