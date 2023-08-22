Email City Guide
Backdoor Theatre presents Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood

On the dinner stage, family friendly play
Backdoor Theatre presents Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood the play.
(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Backdoor Theatre performs Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood.

Tickets for the show are costing $15.00 to $21.00, or with the dinner for an additional $20.

These tickets can be purchased on the website www.backdoortheatre.org.

Go and enjoy the play that is filled with thrills, romance, laughter that tells the story of a hero to people and takes on the ruthless powers that be.

The play will run every Friday and Saturday starting from August 18th through September 2nd.

Except on the performance will not be presented on August 26th due to the Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

