Backdoor Theatre presents Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Backdoor Theatre performs Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood.

Tickets for the show are costing $15.00 to $21.00, or with the dinner for an additional $20.

These tickets can be purchased on the website www.backdoortheatre.org.

Go and enjoy the play that is filled with thrills, romance, laughter that tells the story of a hero to people and takes on the ruthless powers that be.

The play will run every Friday and Saturday starting from August 18th through September 2nd.

Except on the performance will not be presented on August 26th due to the Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

