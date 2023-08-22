Email City Guide
County Commissioners approve program to help victims of the microburst

“Just in my precinct alone, it probably costs them a thousand dollars a week.”
By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new program is set to help victims of the downburst in Wichita County and cut down on illegal dumping.

The program would allow residents of Wichita County that live outside of city limits to bring their organic waste to the Wichita Falls dump.

Normally it would cost them around $20 a ton, but the county will be paying that fee instead.

“With the recent storm damage, the wind damage, some county residents also had wind damage, storm damage. We wanted to give county residents the ability to take their trees and tree limb trash, take that to the city of Wichita Falls to be recycled instead of trying to burn it in our current conditions,” Wichita County Commissioner of Precinct 2, Mickey Fincannon said.

Due to the cost of dropping off debris, county leaders have seen an increase in illegal dumping, commissioner Fincannon said the issue affects tax payers.

“Just in my precinct alone, it probably costs them a thousand dollars a week,” Commissioner Fincannon said.

In late June, commissioner Fincannon received a call about illegal trash dumping at Gilbert Creek, and the sheriff’s office was able to track down the two dumpers and make arrests.

“We encourage people if they see someone dumping, get the license plate number and call us, and at least that way we can maybe at least track them down. I know we answer a lot of calls for services where people have dumped illegal things, our deputies will respond, they’ll go through the debris and see if there’s any identifying information. And if there is they’ll follow up on it and hopefully make a case,” Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Melvin Joyner said.

If you bring your debris to the dump you’ll need to being your ID and proof of residence.

The program will run through Sept. 30 2023, but if the program is still needed commissioners can vote to extend it.

