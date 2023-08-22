Email City Guide
Final preparations for Hotter’N Hell Hundred

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The last and final preparations are taking place this week as the 42nd annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred Bike Ride will kick off Saturday, August 26.

City officials and HHH organizers expect a turnout of more than 10,000 riders once late registration is complete.

“The City of Wichita Falls is so grateful,” said City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer, Chris Horgen.

“I’m glad that we do HHH every year and how we keep it going and growing since it started,” Horgen said.

Hotter’N Hell Hundred was started as a celebration of the centennial of Wichita Falls. It came about after organizers turned down the idea of a rocking chair contest.

Ben “Chip” Filer is the Executive Director for HHH and says they are preparing for temperatures to cause problems for the 100-mile ride potentially.

“We really want to focus on Saturday morning as people are lining up on Scott Street” HHH Executive Director, Chip Filer said.

“It’s going to be hot so you need to hydrate but don’t over hydrate. We don’t want anybody pushing themselves to the point that the heat impacts them” Filer said.

If the heat levels get too high, the “Hell’s Gate” portion of the 100-mile ride will be shut off.

Local law enforcement has also been training for the largest event in Wichita Falls since the end of last year’s event.

“We are looking for bags that people leave and people who make be acting out of sorts” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

" We also will watch out for groups who want to do something as well. Our main priority is to make sure the event is fun and done safely” Eipper said.

Coverage of HHH will be from 6:30a.m to 7:30a.m Saturday, August 26.

