First day of Corey Trumbull’s murder trial held

CONTENT WARNING: This article included details about child abuse that readers may find disturbing.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Seven people testified against Corey Trumbull today.

The most captivating account was from the victim’s sister who is now 18 years old.

Lexi Cline recalled the abuse that she witnessed. She also spoke about the dominance that Trumbull had over her and her brother.

She said Trumbull and Stormy Johnson forced her and her brother to take Meth.

She became hysterical as she explained how Logan was treated, eating dog food, and being beaten with make-shift weapons.

She said her brother was nonverbal and immobile due to being kicked in the head.

She also said he was cut with a knife, and was verbally and sexually abused.

Cline ended her testimony by sharing her final moments with her brother, she said she was then forced to thoroughly clean his blood from the scene.

Corey Trumbull’s trial will resume August 23, and testimony is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.