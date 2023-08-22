Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

First day of Corey Trumbull’s murder trial held

By Brayel Brown
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONTENT WARNING: This article included details about child abuse that readers may find disturbing.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Seven people testified against Corey Trumbull today.

The most captivating account was from the victim’s sister who is now 18 years old.

Lexi Cline recalled the abuse that she witnessed. She also spoke about the dominance that Trumbull had over her and her brother.

She said Trumbull and Stormy Johnson forced her and her brother to take Meth.

She became hysterical as she explained how Logan was treated, eating dog food, and being beaten with make-shift weapons.

She said her brother was nonverbal and immobile due to being kicked in the head.

She also said he was cut with a knife, and was verbally and sexually abused.

Cline ended her testimony by sharing her final moments with her brother, she said she was then forced to thoroughly clean his blood from the scene.

Corey Trumbull’s trial will resume August 23, and testimony is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Young County
Large grass fire in Young County displaces some residents
“Just in my precinct alone, it probably costs them a thousand dollars a week.”
County Commissioners approve program to help victims of the microburst
Wichita Falls LWV celebrate Women’s Equality Day
Wichita Falls LWV celebrate Women’s Equality Day
A&M Forest Service: Cearley Road fire 80 percent contained