HHH cyclist build relationships with host homes hosts

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Host Homes in Wichita Falls are almost filled. With Hotter N Hell One Hundred less than a week away, community members in Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas enjoy hosting out-of-town guests.

As hotels availability are low, Host Homes gives riders a chance to participant in the event. Over the years, cyclist have formed relationships with hosts and book their stays a year in advance.

“It brings the community and the riders together in a different way. Like I said there are probably somewhere between 2,500 to 3,500 people are staying in host homes every year and it makes it possible for folks that can’t afford the hotel to rates to continue to come and ride with us in Hotter N Hell 100,” said Chip Filer, executive director of HHH.

