Large grass fire in Young County displaces some residents

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Monday around 1 p.m. a large grass fire broke out in Young County burning over 800 acres of land.

“Due to power lines, that were broke from high winds and struck the ground,” said Conrad Saucedo, Emergency Management Coordinator of Young County.

When fire and smoke erupted, over 20 residents were evacuated from their homes.

“Very high wind, roughly 30-40 MPH winds that was pushing it pretty quickly, of course it was really high grass, rough terrain, it was kinda difficult for our brush trucks to get there, getting to those positions,” said Saucedo.

Sheriff Travis Babcock reported two abandoned homes and sheds were damaged. Although no one was injured, enough damage was done.

“There are a lot of little spots that are still hot, they’re getting them out and then until they get everything put out and all of those spot fires out it will still be 80%, 90% until all that’s gone and when they leave it will be 100% out,” said Babcock.

Saucedo said grass fires should be taken seriously.

“From my experience, people take them for granted.// People don’t realize the heat that comes off of them, it can get you pretty quick. Sometimes they travel anywhere from 20 mph to 50, at one time. It can catch up to you before you know it,” said Saucedo.

