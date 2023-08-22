Sign of Change?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s no changes to our forecast for the rest of this week and the weekend. The heat pump is in firm control, keep all the moisture well south and west of us. Highs will be up close to 105 to 110 range into Saturday and Sunday. Starting Monday, the heat pump weakens slides into the western part of the country. This allows for a decent front perhaps to drop in from the north. This could do two things. Number 1, give us at least some small rain chances. Number 2, cool us off at least a little!

