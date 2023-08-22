Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

The streak continues with the triple digits

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. If you loved the heat of yesterday’s weather then you will love today’s! Temperatures will sore back into the triple digits as we will see a high of 107 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We are under a heat advisory yet again, so make sure you are staying hydrated and taking the correct precautions to stay safe in this heat. We will see overnight lows in the upper 70s. Heading into Wednesday, temperatures will once again return to the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 106 degrees with an overnight low of 75 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry. Thursday will be another day in the triple digits as we will continue to stretch that streak. We will see a high of 107 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the south west at 5-10 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 80 degrees. As we are approaching the big event this weekend, we all have to continue to remind ourselves to stay hydrated! This weekend is expected to be in the triple digits once again.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

First Alert Tracker Tour Live at Noon
First Alert Tracker Tour Live at Noon
Sunny skies with lots of hot weather
More Hot Weather with a Tropical Storm to the South
First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour at Child Advocates in Wichita Falls
Sunny skies with lots of hot weather
Hot Weather with Action Heating Up in the Tropics