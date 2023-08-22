Windthorst VFD gets new pumper truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating their new pumper truck.

Thanks to your generous support Texoma at fish fry’s, sausage meals, and other events, the VFD was able to buy the new truck to better serve the community.

The Windthorst VFD Fire Chief told News Channel 6 they plan on hosting an open house soon, so the community can check it out when the weather cools down a bit.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.