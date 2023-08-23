Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Astros’ Alvarez scratched after slamming his hand in a door and injuring left index finger

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was scratched from lineup Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox after slamming his hand in a door at home and injuring his left index finger
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was scratched from lineup Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox after slamming his hand in a door at home and injuring his left index finger.

Manager Dusty Baker said the injury wasn't serious, but that the finger was sore.

“He hurt his finger at the house, was careless with the door,” Baker said.

Baker added that they hope the injury will only keep him out a day or two.

“Your hands are so important when you hit,” Baker said. “Until you hurt your hands, you don’t really have an idea, you don’t really appreciate them. So we've got to take care of it now.”

Alvarez, who hits left-handed, is batting .278 and ranks second on the team with 21 homers, and his 68 RBIs are third. Alvarez sometimes plays left field, but was in the lineup Tuesday at designated hitter. He was replaced by Yainer Diaz.

Alvarez had an oblique injury earlier this season that kept him out about six weeks before he returned July 26.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker homers to back up a strong start by Justin Verlander as the Astros beat the Red Sox
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines pilots ratify a new contract that includes big pay raises and bonuses
Texas Rangers
Scherzer gets erratic after milestone K and Brewers beat Rangers 6-2 for 3-game sweep
Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan lead balanced Dallas Wings past Washington Mystics 97-84