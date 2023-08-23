Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Dillard Foundation donates toward MSU business college program

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the Dillard Family Foundation has pledged $600,000 over a three-year period to establish the Dillard Success Initiative for Midwestern State University.

The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents accepted the gift at its regularly scheduled August 10th meeting.

MSU Texas president Stacia Haynie said they are grateful to the Dillard Family Foundation for their continued support of Midwestern State University.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Windthorst VFD gets new pumper truck
The 2022 WC Citizen's Academy stands in front of a Wichita County special operations unit
WCSO taking applications for annual Citizen Academy
Chill Down Texoma Winner
First winner of Chill Down Texoma announced
OLD HIGH VS RIDER
In-person tickets go on sale for last Rider/Old High game