Dillard Foundation donates toward MSU business college program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the Dillard Family Foundation has pledged $600,000 over a three-year period to establish the Dillard Success Initiative for Midwestern State University.

The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents accepted the gift at its regularly scheduled August 10th meeting.

MSU Texas president Stacia Haynie said they are grateful to the Dillard Family Foundation for their continued support of Midwestern State University.

