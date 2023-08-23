Dogs potentially start fire on Devonshire Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to the 100 block of Devonshire Drive on August 22 for a house fire.

According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, they found the home with smoke coming from the roof vents and eaves.

WFFD said no one was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters entered the house and found the fire originating from the kitchen.

Mawson said there was around $35,000 in damages to the home and contents loss.

Four dogs were found in the home, and WFFD said the fire is believed to have been originatted from a dog potentially turning on the stove burner.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.