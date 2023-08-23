Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Dogs potentially start fire on Devonshire Drive

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to the 100 block of Devonshire Drive on August 22 for a house fire.

According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, they found the home with smoke coming from the roof vents and eaves.

WFFD said no one was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters entered the house and found the fire originating from the kitchen.

Mawson said there was around $35,000 in damages to the home and contents loss.

Four dogs were found in the home, and WFFD said the fire is believed to have been originatted from a dog potentially turning on the stove burner.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Young County
Large grass fire in Young County displaces some residents
Corey Trumbull Trial
First day of Corey Trumbull’s murder trial held
“Just in my precinct alone, it probably costs them a thousand dollars a week.”
County Commissioners approve program to help victims of the microburst
Wichita Falls LWV celebrate Women’s Equality Day
Wichita Falls LWV celebrate Women’s Equality Day