Impact100 awards non-profit $100,000

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Impact100 held their annual big give on Tuesday, August 22 to award a non-profit $100,000.

Children’s Aid Society of West Texas was the non-profit to win the big cash giveaway.

Northwest Texas Council Boys Scouts of America and Allred Chapel Project were the other two finalists for the $100,000.

The process of applying for the grant started back in May when various non-profits applied.

The ladies of Impact100 then made three committees to narrow down the options to three finalists, with each committee choosing one.

“They were so excited about what they could do,” Impact100 Grant Committee Member, Shannon Coppage said.

“Any help or funds would benefit them greatly in what they do for the lives of the children and teens that they help,” Coppage said.

Shannon Coppage was part of the committee that picked the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas.

