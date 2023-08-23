Impact100 Wichita Falls announces Big Give 2023 recipient

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Impact100 Wichita Falls, a women’s philanthropic organization, announced the recipient of their 2023 Big Give grant on August 22, 2023.

The Children’s Aid Society of West Texas - CAS Program Enrichment was selected from the three nominees to receive the $100,000 award.

The announcement was the fourth grant from the group’s collective giving model for transformational community impact.

According to Impact100 Wichita Falls, the Children’s Home and Teen Shelter operated by the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas, are committed to providing youth a safe, supportive environment in which they can make constructive decisions about their future and their relationships with others.

With the grant, the organization plans to replace the Children’s Home stove, Teen Shelter refrigerator, dining tables and chairs, and add additional chairs for desks in the youth’s bedrooms. They also plan to add educational and skills training supplies such as laptops, life skills games, and a curriculum that will help youth improve their ability to respond to crises and cope with everyday living.

Other grant-funded items include an extended sidewalk that would give the youth more area for outdoor recreation in a safe environment as well as a new twelve-passenger van that will allow fewer trips when transporting their large group to events, schools, and appointments, according to Impact100.

Each member of Impact100 Wichita Falls submitted a vote, that resulted in the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas as the recipient.

The other two nominees for this grant were Allred Chapel Project and the Northwest Texas Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Eighteen applications for the grant were submitted in March, and applications were evaluated by three committees between April and June.

