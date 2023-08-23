Kickapoo Downtown Airport jet fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 6 in the morning an airplane assessment jet caught fire at the Kickapoo Downtown Airport.

The jet was inside of the hangar when it caught fire.

Causing damage to hangars 90 and 91 with no injuries were reported as no one was in the airport.

Fire Marshall Eddie Mawsom said that they do not know the cause of the fire.

This being Mawsoms first jet fire ever and there are no injuries reported as no one was in the airport.

