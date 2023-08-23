League of Women Voters commemorate Women’s Equality Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls is a non-partisan organization that works to register voters. The League supports improved government through an informed and active citizenry.

Rosemary Capps, the League of Women Voters vice president believes this day is important to celebrate because it brings attention to what she believes is an important topic; voter turnout.

“That is our big push. We try to get people registered,” Rosemary said.

Women’s Equality Day is celebrated in the United States on August 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. It was first celebrated in 1971, designated by Congress in 1973, and is proclaimed each year by the United States President.

“Before women could vote that was cutting out half of the population’s input,” Capps said.

Wednesday in Wichita Falls, Mayor Stephen Santellana presented a proclamation at the event.

The League of Women Voters will be out at various locations registering people to vote including the following:

Sept. 18 at MSU Texas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 19 at Community Health Care, Pediatrics Association from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Sept. 22 at United Supermarket on Southwest Parkway from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Market Street 11 a.m. at 5:30 p.m.

According to the Library of Congress, the women’s suffrage movement began after an 1840 World Anti-Slavery Congress in London, where Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott were denied participation because they were female, even though they were delegates for the convention.

Mott and Stanton held the first American women’s rights conference in Seneca Falls, which led to the creation of the Declaration of Sentiments. The Declaration listed voting rights and other reforms women demanded as part of the movement.

Women held regular women’s rights conferences throughout the States and formed the National American Woman Suffrage Association in 1890 by joining protest tactics from two groups.

Women continued campaigning for the right to vote throughout World War I, proposing constitutional suffrage amendments to Congress until it was finally passed in 1919.

