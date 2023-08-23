Second day of Corey Trumbull’s murder trial

CONTENT WARNING: This article includes details about child abuse that readers may find disturbing.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The second dat of the Corey Trumbull murder trial in Wichita County wrapped up August 23.

Trumbull is accused of killing an 11-year-old, Logan Cline, and abandoning his body in a care in Wichita Falls.

Prosecutors provided compelling evidence in the courtroom. Prosecutors called the Lead Detective on the case Betty Dean.

She explained the evidence she found after seizing the car Trumbull and Johnson were driving.

Make-shift weapons and various knives were found and shown to the court.

The most compelling evidence was video of Trumbull and Johnson forcing the 11-year-old victim to engage in sexual activities with Trumbull.

Trumbull constantly fidgeted as the court watched the tapes. Footage and audio recordings were also presented.

The tapes disclosed the defendant changed story about Logan’s whereabouts a total of four times.

He continued to express he never harmed Cline. he denied punching, starving, and hitting Cline with make-shift weapons.

In the interview he tells Detectives Dean Stormy Johnson was the one who violently beat and killed the victim.

He claimed he never touched Logan after he died despite stating he assisted in disposing the body.

The trial will resume August 24, testimony is set to begin at 9 a.m.

