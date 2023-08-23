Second day of Trumbull trial reveals autopsy details

CONTENT WARNING: This article includes details about child abuse that readers may find disturbing.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The second day of Corey Trumbull’s trial regarding the murder of Logan Cline revealed information about Logan’s autopsy results, providing more details about the abuse he faced.

Dr. Suzanne Dakil, a pediatrician specializing in child abuse pediatrics with the Children’s Hospital of Dallas, reviewed Logan’s autopsy reports and previous medical records. She explained that the force to Logan’s nose displaced it, making it difficult for him to eat or breathe.

The last time Logan had seen a doctor, his records indicated he was healthy and weighed 96 pounds. However, the autopsy report showed Logan weighed approximately 66 pounds at his death. Dr. Dakil explained that starvation was among the factors that caused his death, as his body showed no signs that it contained food, and his kidneys had begun to fail.

Logan’s step-grandmother discussed her and her husband’s concerns regarding Trumbull’s relationship with Logan’s mother, Stormy Johnson. She shared the same concerns as Logan’s maternal grandmother, who took the stand yesterday.

Logan’s step-grandmother often offered to pay for hotel stays so she could keep in touch with him. She reports she was unaware of Johnson’s meth use and did not know that her grandchildren were being forced to do drugs. She stated that Trumbull denied her and her husband visitation to their grandchildren, much like Logan’s maternal grandmother indicated yesterday.

The officer who conducted the wellness check on Logan and his sister in a Midland Motel said he didn’t notice any abuse on Logan because of the vantage point he was at. He said he didn’t look for abuse because the wellness check was only to see if someone was doing meth around minors.

The officer said the children told him they were okay and not in danger, so he left. He conducted the check with Trumbull and Johnson in the room.

Buddy Alexander, the officer called to assist in evicting Johnson and Trumbull from the hotel, explained he did not see the 11-year-old, one of the dogs, and Lexi. He explained that during the eviction, Trumbull was very frustrated and aggravated and that the room was filthy and had a strong odor.

