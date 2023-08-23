Southbound Central Fwy traffic impacted after accident
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to an accident on southbound Central Fwy near the Seymour exit after a Wichita Falls fuel tanker rear-ended a truck that was part of a work convoy.
According to News Channel 6 reporters on the scene, there are no injuries or hazardous material leaked at this time.
Traffic is down a lane, and residents should use caution if driving in the area.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we monitor the situation.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.