Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Southbound Central Fwy traffic impacted after accident

The southbound lanes of Central Fwy are closed after a Wichita Falls fuel service truck was...
The southbound lanes of Central Fwy are closed after a Wichita Falls fuel service truck was involved in an accident(Joseph Saint)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to an accident on southbound Central Fwy near the Seymour exit after a Wichita Falls fuel tanker rear-ended a truck that was part of a work convoy.

According to News Channel 6 reporters on the scene, there are no injuries or hazardous material leaked at this time.

Traffic is down a lane, and residents should use caution if driving in the area.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we monitor the situation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Kickapoo Downtown Airport jet fire causing damage to 2 hangars.
Kickapoo Downtown Airport jet fire
Around 2 in the morning a garage caught fire on Taylor Street and Avenue I. The cause of the...
Structure Fire on Taylor Street
Impact100 held their annual big give on Tuesday, August 22 to award a non-profit $100,000.
Impact100 awards non-profit $100,000
Dogs potentially start fire on Devonshire Drive