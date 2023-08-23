Email City Guide
Structure Fire on Taylor Street

Garage caught fire and damaged.
Around 2 in the morning a garage caught fire on Taylor Street and Avenue I. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Around 2 in the morning a garage caught fire on Taylor Street and Avenue I. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 2 in the morning a garage caught fire on Taylor Street and Avenue I.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it started in the front of the garage and smoke came out of the roof.

Wichita Falls Fire Department arrived on scene to handle the fire.

Fire Marshall, Eddie Mawson said one man lived in the back of the garage in an apartment.

No one was harmed in this structure fire.

