Structure Fire on Taylor Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 2 in the morning a garage caught fire on Taylor Street and Avenue I.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it started in the front of the garage and smoke came out of the roof.

Wichita Falls Fire Department arrived on scene to handle the fire.

Fire Marshall, Eddie Mawson said one man lived in the back of the garage in an apartment.

No one was harmed in this structure fire.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.