Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to integrate prairie dogs back into prairie dog town

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Prairie dog town at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will soon be rehabilitated as some of the prairie dogs at Elmer Thomas Park are being relocated to the Refuge.

During August 2022, all of the prairie dogs in prairie dog town died out, which hurt the refuge, as it was one of the most highly visited areas.

“We will typically see cycles of colony size going up and down, typically follows weather patterns. Initially we thought that that was all we were seeing was a decline and then we expected it to bounce back up but it never did,” said Wildlife Biologist Dan McDonald with the refuge.

After working with a group of researchers from Oklahoma State University to test the area and the prairie dogs, McDonald said they are ready to reintegrate prairie dogs back into the ecosystem.

“Prairie dogs are considered a keystone species,” said McDonald. “They basically create a lot of different types of habitats within a prairie dog colony. They keep the vegetation really low, so there’s typically a lot of green vegetation that grows within a prairie dog town which attracts some of the larger grazing animals we have to those areas. The bison. The elk.”

While this relocation project is expected to be a solution for the refuge’s empty habitat. According to city officials, when it comes to prairie dog population, Elmer Thomas Park seems to have the opposite problem.

“I’ll be the first to admit, I think they’re really cute and it’s really nice to be able to see them, but at a point whenever we have to many and it starts to cost us money in having to repave the area and get new wiring for the holiday in the park displays then it becomes an issue,” said Caitlin Gatlin, the communication manager for the City of Lawton.

“Some of the mitigation efforts they’ve done in the past haven’t always been well received and so this effort here of bringing the dogs from their location to ours and releasing them should be received in a whole lot different way,” added McDonald.

McDonald said the plan is to relocate a minimum of 30 prairie dogs, and to ensure this group can thrive, the refuge is taking extra steps.

“We’ll likely do some habitat management actions out there in the town to help them keep up with the vegetation growth,” said McDonald. “Then I suspect we’ll probably do some reintroductions in the town over time to just help supplement that.”

Both the city and the refuge are eager for this partnership because of the excitement it’s going to bring to the refuge.

“It’s always great to be able to collaborate with our local partners, especially the wildlife refuge because this opportunity does not come around very often,” said Gatlin. “It’ll help us control our population temporarily at Elmer Thomas Park, but more importantly it’ll help their colony there at the refuge, so any visitors at the refuge will be able to enjoy the prairie dogs out there.”

According to officials with the wildlife refuge, they plan to start gathering the prairie dogs in September.

