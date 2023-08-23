Workforce Solutions to hold Baylor County job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions of North Texas will be hosting a job fair in Baylor County on Thursday, August 31.

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held in the Baylor County Extension Office, located at 500 N Main Street in Seymour, Texas.

More information about this job fair can be found by calling Workforce Solutions of North Texas at (940) 322-1801.

