Workforce Solutions to hold Baylor County job fair

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions of North Texas will be hosting a job fair in Baylor County on Thursday, August 31.

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held in the Baylor County Extension Office, located at 500 N Main Street in Seymour, Texas.

More information about this job fair can be found by calling Workforce Solutions of North Texas at (940) 322-1801.

