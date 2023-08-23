Workforce Solutions to hold Baylor County job fair
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions of North Texas will be hosting a job fair in Baylor County on Thursday, August 31.
The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be held in the Baylor County Extension Office, located at 500 N Main Street in Seymour, Texas.
More information about this job fair can be found by calling Workforce Solutions of North Texas at (940) 322-1801.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.