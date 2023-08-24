Armadillo Derby returns for Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Crimestoppers have returned with the second annual “Chase the Chief” Armadillo Derby for Texoma Gives. The racers are poised at the starting line, and the winner depends on who receives the most donations.

The racers are:

Golden Opportunities (Defending Champion) - Mayor Stephen Santellana

B.O.L.O - Chief Manuel Borrego

Smoke Eater - Chief Donald Hughes

Hazard - Sheriff David Duke

Early giving starts today, so go to texomagives.org and search “Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers” or donate on September 7th for Texoma Gives “Day of Giving.”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.