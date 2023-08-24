Email City Guide
Armadillo Derby returns for Texoma Gives

Will Mayor Santellana retain his title as defending champion?
Scan the code above or donate online at texomagives.org to choose your winner!
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Crimestoppers have returned with the second annual “Chase the Chief” Armadillo Derby for Texoma Gives. The racers are poised at the starting line, and the winner depends on who receives the most donations.

The racers are:

  • Golden Opportunities (Defending Champion) - Mayor Stephen Santellana
  • B.O.L.O - Chief Manuel Borrego
  • Smoke Eater - Chief Donald Hughes
  • Hazard - Sheriff David Duke

Early giving starts today, so go to texomagives.org and search “Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers” or donate on September 7th for Texoma Gives “Day of Giving.”

