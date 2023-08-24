Changes in the Works

Email City Guide
More of the same into at least part of the weekend. However, there are some changes showing up for next week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It will remain hot into the weekend. This means highs in the 105 to 108 range with mostly sunny skies. Our weather should be good, but rather warm for area football games tomorrow night and hot for the Hotter’N Hell Saturday. A cool front arrives on Sunday, with some rain chances showing up for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures may not be quite as hot early next week. Instead of 105′s and 106′s, we’ll see highs in the upper 90s and lows at night in the 60s.

