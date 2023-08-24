Changes in the Works

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It will remain hot into the weekend. This means highs in the 105 to 108 range with mostly sunny skies. Our weather should be good, but rather warm for area football games tomorrow night and hot for the Hotter’N Hell Saturday. A cool front arrives on Sunday, with some rain chances showing up for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures may not be quite as hot early next week. Instead of 105′s and 106′s, we’ll see highs in the upper 90s and lows at night in the 60s.

