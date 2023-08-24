Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Child Development Inc., needs new playground mats for Texoma Gives

Caption
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - North Texas Parent and Child Development, Inc., has joined Texoma Gives with a fundraiser to replace the playground safety mats at two Early Head Start education centers.

Early Head Start is in desperate need of replacing the playground safety mats at both of its childhood education centers. The Fuller Center is Located on Flood Street, and the Wakeman Center is on East Scott Ave.

North Texas Parent and Child Development, Inc. operates the Early Head Start program for Wichita Falls. Early Head Start is a no-cost early childhood education program that prepares students for public school success. It serves 96 families in the area with children from 0-3 years of age.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Scan the code above or donate online at texomagives.org to choose your winner!
Armadillo Derby returns for Texoma Gives
Both early education centers operated by North Texas Parent and Child Development, Inc. are in...
PHOTOS: Early Head Start needs new playground safety mats
Both early education centers operated by North Texas Parent and Child Development, Inc. are in...
PHOTOS: Early Head Start needs new playground safety mats
After having their home severely damaged due to a fire, a local family is left trying to figure...
Family forced to start over after house fire