Child Development Inc., needs new playground mats for Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - North Texas Parent and Child Development, Inc., has joined Texoma Gives with a fundraiser to replace the playground safety mats at two Early Head Start education centers.

Early Head Start is in desperate need of replacing the playground safety mats at both of its childhood education centers. The Fuller Center is Located on Flood Street, and the Wakeman Center is on East Scott Ave.

North Texas Parent and Child Development, Inc. operates the Early Head Start program for Wichita Falls. Early Head Start is a no-cost early childhood education program that prepares students for public school success. It serves 96 families in the area with children from 0-3 years of age.

