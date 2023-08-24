Early giving begins for Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early giving for the annual community-wide charity event, Texoma Gives, began at midnight on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Those who wish to donate can do so online through www.texomagives.org by searching for their chosen causes or nonprofits.

Texoma Gives is a 16-hour, online giving event organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation to grow philanthropy in Texoma and surrounding areas. The giving day begins at 6 a.m. on Sept. 7.

The minimum donation is $10, and there is no maximum. The goal is to inspire this Texoma region for 16 hours to contribute as many charitable dollars as possible to support the work of area nonprofit organizations. The hope is that each year, Texoma Gives, which is based on other successful giving days hosted by community foundations across the country, will be Texoma’s largest day of charity!

An area-wide day like Texoma Gives aims to bring the region together on one day to raise money and awareness for Texoma nonprofits. This initiative, organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation (WFACF), provides an online location to find and support nonprofit organizations whose missions align with your passion. Your monetary gifts strengthen nonprofits, and stronger nonprofits enhance our community.

