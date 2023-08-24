Family forced to start over after house fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After having their home severely damaged due to a fire, a local family is left trying to figure out what’s next.

On August 23, Shanece Berg and her family’s home caught on fire after one of their dogs tried to get something off the stove and accidentally turned on the burner.

No dogs were injured but the family did lose two pet rats.

The family did lose some clothes in the fire and the community has been reaching out to help.

“It’s nice that everyone on rants and raves has come together for us on this. A lot of people are willing to help and donate and we really appreciate it” Shanece Berg said.

“We’re just going to pick up the pieces and march forward as we go but thank you, everyone,” Berg said.

For ways to donate money to help the Berg family, information is listed below:

CashApp: $sberg2016

Venmo: @Shanece-Berg

Facebook: Shanece Berg

