Gas prices drop as Labor Day weekend approaches

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Texas (KAUZ) -The statewide average gas price in Texas is $3.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is five cents less than on this day last week and is two cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

  • Average this week: $3.38
  • Average last week: $3.44
  • Average last year: $3.47

Retail gas price averages declined in 25 out of the 27 largest metropolitan areas spanning the state of Texas this week.

The downward trajectory in gas prices can be attributed in part to the recent dip in the price of crude oil, the primary component in gasoline production, according to AAA Texas.

The average gas price in Wichita Falls has dropped 6 cents.

An AAA Texas representative said with Labor Day around the corner more people are expected to travel compared to last year, which could impact price fluctuations as the holiday weekend approaches.

The AAA representative said the ongoing hurricane season will remain a significant variable that could potentially disrupt the current trajectory of gas price averages.

