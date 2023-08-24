Hot temperatures for the start of Football

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. If you loved the heat of yesterday’s weather then you will love today’s! Temperatures will sore back into the triple digits as we will see a high of 106 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We are under a heat advisory yet again, so make sure you are staying hydrated and taking the correct precautions to stay safe in this heat, especially if you are competing in any sports this weekend, or watching Friday night football. We will see overnight lows in the upper 70s. Heading into Friday, temperatures will once again return to the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 107 degrees with an overnight low of 76 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry. Overall, it will be a great night for Football! Saturday will be another day in the triple digits as we will continue to stretch that streak. We will be in the upper 80s to start the morning before warming up even more that afternoon. We will see a high of 108 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the south at 5-10 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 77 degrees. As we are approaching the big event this weekend, we all have to continue to remind ourselves to stay hydrated!

Have a great day!

