Hot Tomorrow, but Some Relief is Coming!

Temperatures will stay above 100 degrees for the next few days
Temperatures will stay above 100 degrees for the next few days
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today topped out a few degrees above 100. Tomorrow will look to be a copy and paste of what we experienced across Texoma today - a daytime high a few degrees above 100 and mostly sunny skies with an isolated cloud mixing in from time to time. Temperatures on Friday look to be a little it warmer with a high just under 110 degrees. The heat is getting old, but change looks to be on the horizon. The simmering heat dome looks to start to take a westward track as we head into the weekend. As the heat dome pushes off to the west, we can start to experience change in our weather here in Texoma! By Sunday, the heat dome looks to be off far to the west and puts Texoma on the eastern edge of the high pressure. As we sit on the eastern edge, this will allow for a cold front to drop in bring some slight heat relief along with the chance of pop-up showers.

