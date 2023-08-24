Email City Guide
Multiple people believed shot at California bar, authorities say

Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene.
Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) - Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

“Believed to be multiple victims from gunshot,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

