‘Octopus Garden’: Study finds reason behind largest known nursery

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KSBW/CNN) – New research sheds light on why thousands of octopi have gathered off the central California coast.

Experts say it’s the largest octopus nursery in the world.

Researchers call it the “Octopus Garden.” Located 2 miles down and 80 miles off the coast of Moss Landing, it has about 20,000 of the eight-legged cephalopods known as pearl octopi.

“It was a moment where we saw it and we all took a breath,” said Amanda Kahn with Moss Landing Marine Laboratories. “We all got excited together and we just started babbling about what could this mean? Why were they here?”

Kahn is one of a group of researchers who made the discovery in 2018 by accident while surveying Davidson Seamount, an extinct underwater volcano.

“I am actually a sponge researcher, and I was invited to come along to help identify the sponges that were out there,” Kahn said. “And instead, we stumbled upon this Octopus Garden.”

Five years later, a new, first-of-its-kind study, co-authored by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) and other researchers, has the answer to why the octopi have gathered in such large numbers.

It found that the octopi migrate, drawn by the thermal springs. At about 51 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s the perfect temperature for the eggs.

“We were able to measure their metabolism, and we found that their metabolism speeds up in that warmer water,” Kahn said. “And that means that their eggs develop faster than they would in the otherwise frigid waters.”

Normally at such frigid depths, the eggs take five to eight years to hatch, but in the “Octopus Garden” it takes under two years.

It’s a discovery that MBARI said wouldn’t have been possible without recent advances in subsea technology.

“We sit in the ship with pilots flying this tethered vehicle two miles below the surface,” Jim Barry with MBARI. “They’re controlling it, and they’re able to drive this Volkswagen-van-sized remotely operated robot right to a distance of about a foot or two away from these octopus.”

Scientists say there’s still a lot of research to be done.

This octopus nursery is only one of a handful known to the world, many of which are on thermal springs, and there could be more along the California coast.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.