United Way kicks off campaign season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - North Texas Area United Way focuses on three key areas that provide a better life for all: Education, Income, and Health, and invest in programs and services to benefit all in our community. 17 funded partners receive financial support through United Way including Meals on Wheels, Zavala, Child Care Partners, Iowa Park RAC and others.

Thursday, United Way kicked off its campaign season to highlight its funded partners, introduce new ambassadors, and talk about new initiatives.

“The agencies do everything from childcare to meals for senior citizens, places for kids to go after school, so it affects every age in our community,” Carol Marlar, executive director of North Texas Area United Way said.

Aside from being able to help fund nonprofit organizations, United Way can take part in studies conducted by the United Way World Wide such as Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed or ALICE. Those who fall under the ALICE category earned above federal poverty level but not enough to afford basic household necesities. This includes housing, childcare, food, transportation, and basic smartphone service. This recently updated study found that 45% of Wichita County households fall under the ALICE threshold in 2021.

Ruby Garrett, president of Zavala said most of their programs, including Road to College, are possible because of the help they receive from United Way. The campaign kickoff event gave the community a look at everything their donations will support and how those dollars have already changed many people’s lives. Garrett said one student in particular has thrived with scholarships thanks to United Way.

“One student that has applied since going for her Bachelor’s, applied for her Master’s and now she’s going for her doctorate. So that’s a huge thing. We were suprised. That’s the first time we’ve had a student apply for the doctorate. And so United Way has helped with that,” Garrett said.

Their goal this year is to raise $300,000 to continue funding programs that provide literacy education for adults, art and music activities for children, culture initiatives and so much more.

