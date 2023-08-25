Black, white, and ready for a new home: Panda is POTW this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services proudly presents Panda as this week’s Pet of the Week!

Panda is a six-and-a-half-year-old Border Collie mix. She is sweet, calm, intelligent, and well-behaved. She previously lived on a farm, so she gets along with various other animals.

Panda would be well-suited for an active family. According to the American Kennel Club, Border Collies are an energetic, friendly, and highly trainable breed that thrive when given a job.

Animal Services has waived the $40 adoption fee on animals until Saturday, Aug. 26, for their Clear the Shelter event. Residents must be 18 years old to adopt an animal.

View all adoption guidelines on the Animal Services website.

