Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Black, white, and ready for a new home: Panda is POTW this week

We’re paw-sitively certain that no other dog compares to her!
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services proudly presents Panda as this week’s Pet of the Week!

Panda is a six-and-a-half-year-old Border Collie mix. She is sweet, calm, intelligent, and well-behaved. She previously lived on a farm, so she gets along with various other animals.

Panda would be well-suited for an active family. According to the American Kennel Club, Border Collies are an energetic, friendly, and highly trainable breed that thrive when given a job.

Animal Services has waived the $40 adoption fee on animals until Saturday, Aug. 26, for their Clear the Shelter event. Residents must be 18 years old to adopt an animal.

View all adoption guidelines on the Animal Services website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Bianca is looking for her forever home
Bianca is looking for her forever home
Bianca is looking for her forever home
Kittens at Animal Services are looking for their forever homes
Kittens at Animal Services are looking for their forever homes
Two kittens are looking for their forever home