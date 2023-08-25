BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 1
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football is back!
5A - DII
Rider vs. WFHS
4A - DII
Burkburnett vs. Bridgeport
Hirschi 34 vs. Clint 0
Graham vs. Bowie
3A - DI
Iowa Park vs. Holliday
Vernon vs. City View
3A - DII
Henrietta vs. Windthorst
Jacksboro vs. Breckenridge
2A - DI
Olney vs. Alvord
Nocona vs. Era
2A - DII
Quanah vs. Archer City
Electra vs. Santo
Seymour vs. Anson
Munday vs. Mercy Prep
Petrolia vs. Muenster Sarced Heart
1A - DI
Vernon Northside 51 vs. Patton Springs 6
Saint Jo vs. Trinidad
1A - DII
Benjamin vs. Follett
Chillicothe vs. Darrouzett
Throckmorton vs. Gordon
Bryson vs. Azle Christian
Woodson vs. Panther Creek
Gold-Burg vs. Perrin Whitt
Harrold vs. Haskell Paint Creek
Forestburg vs. Dallas Hill
Newcastle vs. Rule
Crowell vs. Strawn
Wichita Christian vs. Athens
