BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 1

The Wichita Falls Panthers United football team practicing for the season. / Source: KAUZ
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football is back!

5A - DII

Rider vs. WFHS

4A - DII

Burkburnett vs. Bridgeport

Hirschi 34 vs. Clint 0

Graham vs. Bowie

3A - DI

Iowa Park vs. Holliday

Vernon vs. City View

3A - DII

Henrietta vs. Windthorst

Jacksboro vs. Breckenridge

2A - DI

Olney vs. Alvord

Nocona vs. Era

2A - DII

Quanah vs. Archer City

Electra vs. Santo

Seymour vs. Anson

Munday vs. Mercy Prep

Petrolia vs. Muenster Sarced Heart

1A - DI

Vernon Northside 51 vs. Patton Springs 6

Saint Jo vs. Trinidad

1A - DII

Benjamin vs. Follett

Chillicothe vs. Darrouzett

Throckmorton vs. Gordon

Bryson vs. Azle Christian

Woodson vs. Panther Creek

Gold-Burg vs. Perrin Whitt

Harrold vs. Haskell Paint Creek

Forestburg vs. Dallas Hill

Newcastle vs. Rule

Crowell vs. Strawn

Wichita Christian vs. Athens

Preseason Preview: Rider Raiders
Preseason Preview: Wichita Falls Coyotes
