LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating after a body was found in Lawton.

Around 12 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2023, a body was discovered behind Mattress King on 24th Street. Police are currently blocking the road to limit traffic.

We are currently working on gathering more information. You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

