Burkburnett High School group named team of the year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett High School’s S2S club was recognized as the Military Child Education Coalition’s Team of the Year in Washington D.C.

The Burkburnett S2S Club, which stands for students to students beat out all of the schools with S2S clubs in the world.

“I think it’s a lot of motivation. I think knowing that we’re first place, sets the bar really high. and I think we have standards to meet that pushes us to do better. and to work tirelessly to welcoming all of our new students,” S2S member Cole McAlexander said.

S2S welcomes military-connected students and new students to the school by taking them on a tour, having lunch with them, and overall making them feel part of the school.

