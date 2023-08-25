Cailee is looking for her ‘paw-fect’ forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week’s Pet of the Week for Emily’s Legacy is Cailee!

Cailee is a seven-month-old pit/pointer mix. She is friendly and good with people, children, and pets.

To adopt Cailee, those interested can visit Emily’s Legacy’s Facebook page or their website to fill out an adoption form. The rescue will have Cailee at Petco on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for those who want to meet her.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.