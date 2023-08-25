Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cailee is looking for her ‘paw-fect’ forever home

By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week’s Pet of the Week for Emily’s Legacy is Cailee!

Cailee is a seven-month-old pit/pointer mix. She is friendly and good with people, children, and pets.

To adopt Cailee, those interested can visit Emily’s Legacy’s Facebook page or their website to fill out an adoption form. The rescue will have Cailee at Petco on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for those who want to meet her.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Panda is looking for her forever home!
Black, white, and ready for a new home: Panda is POTW this week
Bianca is looking for her forever home
Bianca is looking for her forever home
Bianca is looking for her forever home
Kittens at Animal Services are looking for their forever homes