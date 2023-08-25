History of the Rider-Old High rivalry

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The legendary rivalry between Rider High School and Wichita Falls High School is coming to a close.

The final match between the two schools will kick off on Aug. 25, at 8 pm at Memorial Stadium.

The rivalry began in 1964 when the two schools first played against each other, and it has been on ever since.

“The energy level, especially on game day, gets really high. Honestly as a teacher it’s hard to accomplish anything, but it’s fun to get excited with the students, it’s really exciting. Of course the day ends in a pep rally to get us all charged up for the game,” WFHS teacher Debbie Pepper said.

Things have changed over the years, but the passion for the rivalry remains.

“It’s mass chaos, it’s a lot of stress. It’s not quite as bad now since it’s right off the bat, it used to be we had Rider Old High and Roundup together, so in November. But it’s a lot of work, the kids put in a lot of time, and the sponsors put in a lot of time, but it’s also a lot of fun, it’s a big pay off once it’s all done,” Rider counselor Alisha Crouch said.

From decorating the halls to finding the perfect outfit for spirit week, it’s a busy time for teachers and students alike right as school is getting started.

“It’s a lot of fun, and the kids get involved, they get excited as the week gets toward Friday and we get toward pep rally and game time. It’s a little hard to focus, but it’s a lot of fun and makes school exciting and gives us something to look forward to,” Peppers said.

Over the 59 years of the rivalry, both schools have adopted their own traditions to celebrate the week leading up to the game.

Rider has the Happening on the Thursday before the game, and Mum day that Friday.

“I love the hallway decorations, I love playing music in the hallways all week, the happening is phenomenal, it’s completely different than when I was in high school, Mr. Studer has done an amazing job with it.” Crouch said. “And the game on Friday night, it’s just I don’t know if there’s anything you can pick just one favorite, it’s like picking your favorite George Strait song, I don’t know if you can do it.”

Old High held their Berkley breakfast on the morning of the parade, but decided it was too hot this time around and out it off until later in the year.

“We’ve had that tradition where we get on Berkley street, we decorate the street, we decorate our floats, get together with all of our groups and have that parade in the morning,” Peppers said. “We have a big huge pep rally with lots of music and cheerleaders and band and the football players giving speeches. And then we decorate our hallways and the outside of the school.”

Rider has won the last nine games, so winning this final game would make “10 in a ROHO.”

