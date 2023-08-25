Hot Today and Tonight

Email City Guide
Temperatures today near 110 degrees, high 90s this evening
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures out the door this morning are pretty warm as much of Texoma is starting the day off in the low 80s. Another hot day is on tap for us today as we have a daytime high just a few degrees below 110. This will be adding another tally to our 100 degree days which will go ahead and make it 48 100 degrees days here in Texoma. Football is also finally in the air tonight as Rider takes on Old high at 8 PM. It’ll be a hot out there as temperatures will be in the upper 90s at kickoff. Temperatures will drop down into the low 90s by halftime, but regardless, be sure to drink plenty of water! Hot temperatures will persist into Saturday, but come Sunday and into the upcoming week, temperatures drop off a few degrees and also allow for a small chance of showers on Sunday and Monday.

